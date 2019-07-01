Blackened Tilapia Sandwich on English Muffins

July is National Grilling Month so it’s time to fire up the grill! Chef Trent from Shylo’s Mobile Cafe joined us in the kitchen to share a unique grilling recipe using Thomas’ English Muffins instead of hamburger buns.

These muffins stay crisp and sturdy so you can have all the toppings you want. This is definitely going to be your new favorite grilling trick!

Blackened Tilapia Sandwich on Thomas’ English Muffins

Ingredients:

2 Thomas’® Original English Muffins

2 tilapia fillets, room temperature

2 tablespoons butter

2-4 scallions

2 tablespoons tartar sauce

2 slices tomato

Spring mix

4 teaspoons Blackening Spice (recipe follows)

Blackening Spice Ingredients:

2 heaping tablespoons paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 heaping teaspoon garlic powder

1 heaping teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons black pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Directions:

Place cast-iron skillet on a grill grate. Close grill lid and heat to high heat. Make Blackening Spice. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir until thoroughly mixed. Rub each fish fillet with 2 teaspoons Blackening Spice to coat. Save extra seasoning for future grilling endeavors. Add butter to the hot skillet on the grill and use a spatula to coat the entire surface. Add fish to skillet and cook until just beginning to char (approximately 3-4 minutes). Flip once and cook an additional 3-4 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Remove from heat and set aside. Place whole scallions on the grill and cook until tender. Remove from grill and cut into strips. Fork split English muffins and toast, split side down, on the grill for 2 minutes. Spread tartar sauce on toasted English muffin bottoms. Top each with fish, tomato, spring mix, grilled scallions, and toasted English muffin tops.

