Salmon is a wonderful source of protein and a delicious add to any meal. CEO of Palate Gourmet, Sha Sanchez, joined us in the kitchen to show us how to add a bit of southern spice to your next salmon dinner.  

Ingredients: 

  • 1 Cup of PG Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons of PG Creole Lady Blackening Spice (or more to taste) 
  • 1 Side of Salmon (whole fillet) (Red Sockeye) 
  • 1/4 Cup of Diced Red Bell Pepper 
  • 1/4 Cup of Diced Yellow Bell Pepper 
  • 1/3 Cup of Fresh Chopped Parsley 
  • 1/3 Cup of Sliced Green Onions (optional) 
  • 1 Medium Serrano Pepper (thinly sliced) 
  • 2-3 Tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
  • 5 Tablespoons of butter 

Directions: 

  1. Preheat Oven to 400 degrees  
  1. Prepare Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture 
  1. Combine one bottle of Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze in a bowl with diced Bell Peppers  
  1. Drizzle fillet with olive oil and season with blackening spice 
  1. Rub oil and spice into the fillet 
  1. Place the fillet in a baking pan 
  1. Top with butter 
  1. Bake for 8-10 minutes 
  1. Garnish with Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture 
  1. Top with fresh Parsley, sliced Serrano Peppers, and Green Onions (optional) 

