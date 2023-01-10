Salmon is a wonderful source of protein and a delicious add to any meal. CEO of Palate Gourmet, Sha Sanchez, joined us in the kitchen to show us how to add a bit of southern spice to your next salmon dinner.

Ingredients:

1 Cup of PG Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze

1 1/2 teaspoons of PG Creole Lady Blackening Spice (or more to taste)

1 Side of Salmon (whole fillet) (Red Sockeye)

1/4 Cup of Diced Red Bell Pepper

1/4 Cup of Diced Yellow Bell Pepper

1/3 Cup of Fresh Chopped Parsley

1/3 Cup of Sliced Green Onions (optional)

1 Medium Serrano Pepper (thinly sliced)

2-3 Tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

5 Tablespoons of butter

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

Prepare Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture

Combine one bottle of Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze in a bowl with diced Bell Peppers

Drizzle fillet with olive oil and season with blackening spice

Rub oil and spice into the fillet

Place the fillet in a baking pan

Top with butter

Bake for 8-10 minutes

Garnish with Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture

Top with fresh Parsley, sliced Serrano Peppers, and Green Onions (optional)

Get 10% off until February with code: GTU0110

For more from palate gourmet and Sha Sanchez check out her website and social media.

Website: https://shoppalategourmet.com

Instagram: @thepalategourmet