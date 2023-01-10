Salmon is a wonderful source of protein and a delicious add to any meal. CEO of Palate Gourmet, Sha Sanchez, joined us in the kitchen to show us how to add a bit of southern spice to your next salmon dinner.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup of PG Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of PG Creole Lady Blackening Spice (or more to taste)
- 1 Side of Salmon (whole fillet) (Red Sockeye)
- 1/4 Cup of Diced Red Bell Pepper
- 1/4 Cup of Diced Yellow Bell Pepper
- 1/3 Cup of Fresh Chopped Parsley
- 1/3 Cup of Sliced Green Onions (optional)
- 1 Medium Serrano Pepper (thinly sliced)
- 2-3 Tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 5 Tablespoons of butter
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 400 degrees
- Prepare Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture
- Combine one bottle of Boozy Bourbon Peach Glaze in a bowl with diced Bell Peppers
- Drizzle fillet with olive oil and season with blackening spice
- Rub oil and spice into the fillet
- Place the fillet in a baking pan
- Top with butter
- Bake for 8-10 minutes
- Garnish with Bourbon Peach Glaze Mixture
- Top with fresh Parsley, sliced Serrano Peppers, and Green Onions (optional)
