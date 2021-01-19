Black Refractions highlights collections created by African American artists

It’s an art exhibit like no other in Salt Lake City, Utah Fine Arts Museum in conjunction with the University of Utah’s Black Cultural center presents Black Refractions, kicking off Saturday January 23rd.

The event features highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem features 100 artworks from nearly 80 artists of African descent from the 1920s to the present.

The exhibition is drawn from one of the world’s most important collections of work by Black artists.

The UMFA is one of only six venues in the United States to host this exhibition.

Gretchen Dietrich of UFMA discussed some of the pieces the public will see during the exhibit.

Together the UMFA and BCC hope to celebrate Black creative achievement and highlight the voices and contributions of those often overlooked in the past.

Advance tickets are required—even on first Wednesdays and third Saturdays, when UMFA admission is free.

Capacity will be very limited to help keep everyone safe. Face masks and social distancing are required in the building.

