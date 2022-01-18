Black owned business market and scrubs that are cute and comfy

Today on GTU, we are shining the spotlight on some locally owned black businesses. Wynter and Dominique joined us on set to share about the first annual Utah Black Business Expo taking place on February 26th.

The theme of the expo is Representation: Connecting Talent with Opportunity. They hope to give local black-owned businesses the opportunity to promote and grow their business.

Everyone is welcome! “Come one, come all,” they said. They believe the best way to get to know someone is through food, music, and fun and that is what you will find at the expo. It is a great opportunity to experience their culture firsthand.

Dominique Fitchpatric, the owner of Unique Scrubs, shared about her business. She sells high-quality scrubs at a great price. These scrubs are built to last, are machine washable, and will hold up after multiple washings. They have a slim-fit jogger pant that makes healthcare workers feel happy and comfortable while working their shifts.

This is just one of the vendors that will be featured that the market. They are still looking for vendors from all backgrounds to come out, network, and make new friends. If you or someone you know is interested, reach out with the info below.

Expo Information:

Date: February 26th, 2022

Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location: Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) – 20 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Expo Contact Information:

Website: www.UtahBlackBusinessExpo.org

Email: info@UtahBlackBusinessExpo.org

Social Media: @Utblkbizexpo