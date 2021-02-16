Black History Month: Take a deep dive into the Black experience through film

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

GTU is honoring Black History Month and on Tuesday’s show Russell Roots of the Utah Film Center stopped by the show to share some of the films on display this month. Black History Month is an important time to dive deep into the Black experience in order to work for a more equitable community for all.

The Black History Films and Discussions panel showcases films that are pivotal in the African American culture.

Roots tells GTU that the films which are shown throughout the month are free and really for anyone looking to educate themselves on the challenges and struggles of African-Americans but also celebrates their political savviness, artistry, and historical significance.

The Utah Film Center’s Black History Month Line up includes:

Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed by Shola Lynch FEBRUARY 16 @ 7 pm MST This compelling documentary takes an in-depth look at the 1972 presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress and the first to seek nomination for the highest office in the land.

Spirits of Rebellion: Black Independent Cinema From Los Angeles by Zeinabu Davis FEBRUARY 23rd @ 7 PM MST Examine the lives and work of a small critically acclaimed group of black filmmakers and media artists known as the Los Angeles Rebellion, a group brought together through shared experiences as students in the UCLA film production MFA program between 1967 and 1992. Although relatively unknown, the Los Angeles Rebellion was the first collective of minority filmmakers in the US that aimed to reimagine the production process to represent, reflect on, and enrich the day to day lives of people in their own communities. It is now recognized as an important part of the Black Arts Movement on the West Coast. Black Bold and Brilliant: Blerd Edition FEBRUARY 24 @ 6 pm MST Black, Bold, & Brilliant presents the next episode in our series of conversations about Black-centric films and media: Blerds. The term for Black nerds, "Blerds", was first introduced into the mainstream in 2006 via a reference from the television show, "Scrubs". Since then, cultural recognition for Blerds has grown exponentially. This cultural explosion, often seen as the sole purview of white America in the media, has unleashed the power, imagination, and beauty of Blerds, which we're celebrating!

Examine the lives and work of a small critically acclaimed group of black filmmakers and media artists known as the Los Angeles Rebellion, a group brought together through shared experiences as students in the UCLA film production MFA program between 1967 and 1992. Although relatively unknown, the Los Angeles Rebellion was the first collective of minority filmmakers in the US that aimed to reimagine the production process to represent, reflect on, and enrich the day to day lives of people in their own communities. It is now recognized as an important part of the Black Arts Movement on the West Coast. Black Bold and Brilliant: Blerd Edition FEBRUARY 24 @ 6 pm MST Black, Bold, & Brilliant presents the next episode in our series of conversations about Black-centric films and media: Blerds. The term for Black nerds, “Blerds”, was first introduced into the mainstream in 2006 via a reference from the television show, “Scrubs”. Since then, cultural recognition for Blerds has grown exponentially. This cultural explosion, often seen as the sole purview of white America in the media, has unleashed the power, imagination, and beauty of Blerds, which we’re celebrating!

In addition the event features discussions to further the conversation with names such as Jay Whittaker, Derek Thomas, and Imani Powell, and is moderated by Aja Washington, Meligha Garfield, and Billy Palmer of KRCL RadioActive.

For more information and take part in the event visit UtahFilmCenter.org as well as their social media platforms.