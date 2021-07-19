Indulge in a flavorful, rich, and decadent Black Forest Tart that will have your guests raving for more. Bryan Clark of Feed Your Bliss came by to show us this delicious dessert recipe.

Black Forest Tart

Chocolate Crust Ingredients:

-1 3/4 cup All-Purpose Flour

-3/4 cup Dark Cocoa Powder

-1 tsp Kosher Salt

-1/2 cup Confectioner’s Sugar

-1 cup Unsalted Butter, Cold, cut into cubes

-9-10 Tbsp Ice Water

Ganache Filling Ingredients:

-16 oz Dark Chocolate

-1 1/3 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

-5 Tbsp Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

-2 tsp Cherry Emulsion (Can also replace with cherry juice*)

Find Bryan Clark online and IG.