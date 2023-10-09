IVINS, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “The Black Desert Experience” – the first true combination of private club and destination resort golf in Utah. Meandering through lava fields with unbelievable 360 degree vistas, exceptional service, and a truly unforgettable golf course – Black Desert truly makes Remarkable within Reach.

Nestled within Southern Utah’s breathtaking, storied landscape of jet-black lava beds and towering cliffs, a new resort destination and championship Tom Weiskopf 19-hole golf course beckons you to experience Greater Zion. A welcoming community of kindred spirits that celebrates the rare, natural grandeur of Utah’s desert with awe-inspiring amenities and a full spectrum of experiences, Black Desert Resort is slated to be fully open by fall 2024 .

Nicea met Black Desert Resort’s managing partner Patrick Manning on the golf course for a preview of all the exciting things happening at Black Desert and what’s to come in the near future – including world class resort accommodations, dining and family entertainment.

Manning confirms that Black Desert Resort’s golf course is gearing up to welcome the PGA next October (2024). They’re anticipating the tournament will bring about 50,000 to the St. George/Ivins area for the week.

Make a reservation online at BlackDesertResort.com. Call: ‍(435) 222-7830.

Visit in person: 1500 E Black Desert Dr Ivins, Utah

Sponsored by Black Desert Resort.