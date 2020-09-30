We were thrilled to have chef Roody Salvator of Makaya Caters back with us today, this time whipping up one of the tastiest dishes we’ve had! Black beans fricassee with roasted garlic rice. This mix of flavors is mouth-watering, and will dress up your beans in a way you’ve never had! Learn how to make this yummy dish, then make it a point to stop by Roody’s Makaya Caters food truck for some authentic Haitian cuisine! For the truck schedule, visit follow on Facebook: makayacaters.com



Black Beans Fricassee with roasted garlic rice



Ingredients needed for beans:

1cup of Black beans

1 can of coconut milk

1 tbsp of pressed garlic

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Add salt to taste

1/4 tsp thyme

1/4 tsp of ground cloves

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 red bell pepper diced

1/4 tsp Cayenne pepper

1 tsp of crushed red pepper

1 tsp of chicken or vegetables bouillon.



Rice:

Follow rice cooker’s instructions.

2 cup of rice

1 tbsp of olive oil.

1 tsp of roasted garlic paste

Add salt to taste



Beans instructions:

Soak beans overnight or use pressure cooker. Cook until beans are very soft total he touch.

Do not throw away the beans’ stock. Boil the beans until the water level is equal with the beans. Stock should look like dark chocolate. At the coconut milk and other ingredients to the pot mix well and cook on medium high for 15-20 minutes and serve with white rice and your choice of protein.