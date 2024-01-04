There’s an annual event approaching focused on honoring and celebrating the men and women in law enforcement as well as those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice of serving the citizens of Utah. We sat down with Shante’ Johnson, VP Utah Concerns of Police Survivors, and Kristina Waters, President Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.

The two tell us the community is invited to the 2023 Black and Blue Gala, where the evening includes dinner, speakers, a silent auction, dancing and a concert. Speakers include “America’s Sheriff” Mike Lamb, surviving widow Kaylyn Shinners (wife of fallen Utah police officer, Master Officer Joseph Shinners), musical guest Trey Taylor, an award winning singer and songwriter country artist.

All proceeds go to supporting the families and co-workers Utah’s Fallen Officers, and active members of law enforcement.

More information and register at HERE!

Facebook: facebook.com/UTCOPS/

Instagram: @concernsofpolicesurvivorsutah