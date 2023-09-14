SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Somehow the famous Biscoff cookie got even better. GTU chef, Randy Crane, stepped into the GTU kitchen with a recipe that will blow your mind. Crane is a pie enthusiast and curates delicious recipes all can enjoy. If you are in the mood to treat your guests to a sweet treat, this Biscoff Cookie Pie recipe is for you.
Ingredients – Filling
- 8 Oz Cream Cheese (room temperature)
- 8 Oz Cookie Butter Spread
- 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 1 tub of Cool Whip 8oz
Ingredients – Crust
- 6.5 ounces of melted butter
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 6.5 ounces Biscoff Cookies (1 inch pieces)
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
Directions:
- Place the cookies into the bowl of a food processor and process until there are no noticeable pieces. Looking for sand-like texture.
- Add the sugar and salt and pulse until combined
- Melt the butter and add to the cookie sugar mixture.
- Pulse 4 – 5 one-second pulses until combined. Do not over mix
- Pour out the cookie mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and build up the sides and base with the bottom of a measuring cup.
- Using your thumbs and the cup, compress the mixture on the sides of the pie pan using your thumb and compress.
- Bake the pie crust in a 350-degree oven for 15 mins and allow it to cool completely
- Place the cream cheese and the cookie Butter spread into the bowl of a stand mixture and mix for 4-5 mins until well combined
- Add powdered sugar and mix again for 2 mins
- Working in 3 batches gently fold in the Cool Whip into the cookie/cream cheese mixture until combined
- Place into the cooled cookie pie crust
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours
- Serve with whip cream and extra cookies that are crumbled up
- Serving Suggestion. Melt 2 tablespoons of the Cookie Butter in a microwave safe bowl and drizzle on the finished pie
- Enjoy!
For more recipes from Randy follow along @greatfoodFYI on Instagram.