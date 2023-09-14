SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Somehow the famous Biscoff cookie got even better. GTU chef, Randy Crane, stepped into the GTU kitchen with a recipe that will blow your mind. Crane is a pie enthusiast and curates delicious recipes all can enjoy. If you are in the mood to treat your guests to a sweet treat, this Biscoff Cookie Pie recipe is for you.

Ingredients – Filling

8 Oz Cream Cheese (room temperature)

8 Oz Cookie Butter Spread

3 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 tub of Cool Whip 8oz

Ingredients – Crust

6.5 ounces of melted butter

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

6.5 ounces Biscoff Cookies (1 inch pieces)

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Directions:

Place the cookies into the bowl of a food processor and process until there are no noticeable pieces. Looking for sand-like texture. Add the sugar and salt and pulse until combined Melt the butter and add to the cookie sugar mixture. Pulse 4 – 5 one-second pulses until combined. Do not over mix Pour out the cookie mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and build up the sides and base with the bottom of a measuring cup. Using your thumbs and the cup, compress the mixture on the sides of the pie pan using your thumb and compress. Bake the pie crust in a 350-degree oven for 15 mins and allow it to cool completely Place the cream cheese and the cookie Butter spread into the bowl of a stand mixture and mix for 4-5 mins until well combined Add powdered sugar and mix again for 2 mins Working in 3 batches gently fold in the Cool Whip into the cookie/cream cheese mixture until combined Place into the cooled cookie pie crust Refrigerate for at least 4 hours Serve with whip cream and extra cookies that are crumbled up Serving Suggestion. Melt 2 tablespoons of the Cookie Butter in a microwave safe bowl and drizzle on the finished pie Enjoy!

For more recipes from Randy follow along @greatfoodFYI on Instagram.