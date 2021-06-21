Shae Memmott of Shae Makes whipped up her Biscoff Berry Cream Pie, this pie is perfect for summer with its red, white, and blue ingredients!

Biscoff Berry Cream Pie

Pie Crust Ingredients :

2 pie crusts

1 jar crunchy Biscoff spread

Cream Filling Ingredients:

-1- 8 oz package cream cheese, softened

-1 3/4 cup powdered sugar, divided

-1 tsp almond extract

-1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

-1 tsp vanilla extract

Glaze Ingredients:

-2/3 cup water

-3/4 cup white sugar

-1/4 tsp salt

-2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

-Additional 1/2 cup water

-1 tbsp Jello powder (raspberry, strawberry, or cherry)

-1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

-1/4 cup strawberry or raspberry freezer jam (or an additional 1 tbsp jello powder)

Topping Ingredients:

-2 1/2 lbs mixed berries washed and dried (raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries)

Homemade Pie Crust

Ingredients:

-2 cups all-purpose flour

-1 cup Crisco

-1 tsp salt

-1/ 3 cup buttermilk

Directions:

1.For the homemade crust: (if not using homemade, refer to package instructions on pre-made pie crust for baking and bake according to package directions and then let cool completely).

2.In a medium-sized bowl combine flour and salt.

3.Add shortening and cut into the flour with a pastry cutter or two forks. 4.Cut for about 1 minute or until pea-sized chunks are formed.

5.Pour buttermilk into the flour mixture and stir with a fork until it starts to form a dough.

6.Using your hands press dough into one large ball being careful not to overwork your dough.

7.Split dough evenly into 2 balls.

8.Heavily flour a clean counter surface.

9.Flatten one of the dough balls into a round disk.

10.Roll out with a floured rolling pin, always alternating which direction you roll.

11.Carefully flip your pie crust once or twice and sprinkle with a little more flour to avoid your dough sticking to the countertop.

12.Using a 9-inch pie plate, place it upside down on top of your dough to see if your dough is big enough yet. You want about 1-1.5 inches of excess dough around the edge of the pie pan.

13Once big enough, gently fold the pie crust in half and place the seam in the center of your pie plate and carefully unfold.

14Fold excess edges underneath itself around the pie.

Use your favorite crimping method to decorate the outside edge of the pie crust.

15.With a fork, poke holes all over the bottom and sides of the pie crust.

Repeat steps 7-13 with the second pie crust.

16.Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

17.Cover the pie crusts with tinfoil, being sure to press down onto the bottom and the sides but pressing very lightly over the edges.

18.Bake for 9-10 minutes, then carefully remove the tinfoil and bake for an additional 11-12 minutes until just barely starting to turn light golden brown.

19.Remove and let cool completely.

Cream Filling Directions:

1.Whip the heavy cream, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, and 1 tsp almond extract with a whisk attachment until stiff peaks form.

2.Remove from the bowl into a new bowl and set aside.

3.Add cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, and 1 tsp vanilla extract to the bowl that you whipped the whipped cream in and mix for 2 minutes until it is completely smooth.

4.Add the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture and gently fold in until it’s one homogenous mixture.

5.Set aside and move onto the fruit glaze.

Fruit Glaze Directions:

1.In a medium saucepan add 2/3 cup water.

2.In a separate bowl add sugar, salt, and cornstarch. Whisk together.

3.Add 1/2 cup water to the sugar mixture and whisk together until sugar is fully mixed in.

4.Bring water in the saucepan to a boil.

5.Slowly stream in the sugar mixture, whisking constantly.

6.Stir constantly over high heat for a couple of minutes until the mixture becomes thick and loses a little bit of its milky color.

7.Immediately remove from heat. Add Jello powder, lemon juice, and jam and whisk to combine.

8.Set aside to cool completely, stirring every 5 minutes.

Assembly Directions:

1.Once the crust and glaze are cooled completely, spread 1/2 jar ‘Crunchy Biscoff’ onto the bottoms and sides of each baked pie crust.

2.Divide the cream mixture evenly between the two pie crusts and spread on top of the Biscoff.

3.In a large bowl combine the fruit and the fruit glaze, stirring very gently so you don’t break up the raspberries too bad.

4.Divide the fruit mixture evenly among two pies.

5.Serve immediately or store in the fridge until ready to serve.

