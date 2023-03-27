SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah- (Good Things Utah) A birthday sweet treat is a must! With our fabulous GTU host Deena Marie’s birthday, we had to get some of Utah’s best treats! Cecelia Armenta, owner of YUMZ vegan bakery and cafe, made a decadent vegan churro cheezecake to honor the special occasion. The churro cheezecake is available in both Nutella inspired topping as well as a dulce de leche topping.

YUMZ is a fully vegan woman owned and Latina owned business. The business has also Armenta is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and has a plethora of Mexican and Puerto Rican inspired dishes and desserts as well as fusion inspired meals. The signature finishing touch on nearly every YUMZ dessert includes edible glitter. “I started putting that [glitter] on since day one,” said Armenta. “It just adds life. You know it’s a YUMZ dessert if it has glitter.” Her dessert menu includes numerous vegan versions of beloved Mexican pastries including conchas, turnovers, tres leches cakes, pan dulce as well as a Puerto Rican inspired pastry, guava panetela. The bakery has won numerous awards including the top three vegan restaurants in the entire United States, best Vegan Restaurant, Top Three Tacos, Best Mexican and even an award from PETA Latino.

YUMZ is located at 3490 S. State Street in South Salt Lake. They are opened seven days a week.