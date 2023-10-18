- On Good Things Utah this morning – Baby showers can truly be dull. Let’s be real — the fun of sitting for two hours “ooing and ahhing” over pacifiers and baby overalls only lasts for so long. Plus, for the mom-to-be, sure, they come away with a good haul of baby stuff, but it’s just so much crap to sort, organize, and find a place for. That can be totally taxing for a mom in her third trimester. One mom-to-be opted out of a baby shower and instead, put her friends to work at what she called a “nesting party.”
- What is a nesting party?
- “Every pregnant mom needs a nesting party. If you’re pregnant and don’t want a baby shower, do this. If you have a pregnant friend, do this for them!” Nia Lui wrote in the caption on her new-viral video. In the video, Lui’s friends can be seen cleaning, organizing, and getting her house ready to welcome a new bundle of joy.
- “So, I had my nesting party last night instead of a baby shower, and it was amazing,” she says in a voiceover on the video.
- “My friend Bree organized it. I sent her a list of things that I wanted to get done before baby came and she made little cards for each person to take to take on a section of the house.” As her friends helped around the house, Lui played delegator, advising her friends on where things went or how she’d like certain tasks to be done.
- “And then we took a dinner break, ate some soup, some sourdough bread, some treats and just chatted about this baby and how it’s going to be,” she said.
- “And then we got straight back to work and everything was so clean and organized. and I feel so much more ready for this baby.” Everyone invited to the nesting party also brought a freezer meal so that Lui would be set with food once baby came.
- So, you’re telling me there’s an opting to still hang out with all my friends and family to celebrate baby and I get to wear sweatpants? Nesting parties are the way to go! We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
Birthday celebrations and baby nesting parties instead of showers
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
