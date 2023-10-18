SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Paula Sanders, one of the show’s original crafters and scrapbook experts joined us on the show to celebrate our Golden Birthday with a fun birthday/anniversary card project.
Supplies you need:
- Foam core board 2
- Spray Glue
- Packing Tape
- Paper and Cardstock
- Favorite glue or tape
- Fabric 2 yards
- Cricut Expression Machine
- Plantin Schoolbook
- Cartridge
- Fabric Fusion Adhesive
- Glitter
- Gems
- Ribbon 1 yard
Directions:
- Cut Foam core board to 26 x 20 inches. Use a sharp blade and a ruler for a clean cut. It may take about 3 cuts to do this without crushing the board.
- Lay both pieces side by side and run the packing tape down where they meet. This will be the inside of the card when folded.
- Cut the fabric with a couple of inches over each side. I put the fabric on the front and back of the card, but you can also do the inside if you wanted to. Attach fabric with the spray glue. Make sure you do this outside or in a well ventilated area. This can get sticky so cover anything you don’t want sprayed. I lay the fabric on the board, then lift up one end , spray and lay the fabric on it, and try to work out any wrinkles. Then do another section until done. 1 yard is for the card and the 2 for the envelope.
- Decide what you want to say on your card. I used my Cricut Expressions Machine to make my letters, but you can use stickers, a computer, or any other machine. The letters were 1 ½ or 1 ¼ .
- Match your pictures with pink and black. You are going to use whatever goes with your fabric or Paper.
- Add some decorating with gems and glitter. I used the Fusion adhesive on the fabric where I wanted glitter. Add glitter, let dry for a couple of hours before you shake it off. I use a large flat box to shake my glitter into. I also use a soft brush to gently brush the excess glitter.
- I cut a binding edge out of black cardstock. 1 ¾ or 2 inches then score so it folds over the side.
- Envelope is a yard of fabric sewed up the bottom and side, like a pillowcase. Add some ribbon for handles and you’re in business.