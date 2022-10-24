You’ve heard of a charcuterie board and more recently you’ve heard of a butter board, which is all the rage on TikTok. But have you heard of a birthday board? Chef Nettie Frank came to celebrate our 20th birthday with the perfect birthday dessert. Who needs a cake when you have an entire board of sweet treats?

This board is essentially a deconstructed and amplified birthday cake complete with three frosting flavors, sliced sweet bread or cake, chocolate sauce, caramel drizzle, fresh raspberries, and a few store-bought desserts. This is easy for anyone to make and can look however you would like. Frank ensured there was icing to wish us a Happy Birthday.

Birthday Board Recipe:

Ingredients:

2-3 different cake flavors (angle food, lemon, chocolate, vanilla) the amount will add up to one regular size cake.

2-3 Frostings – 12 Oz. Each (chocolate, vanilla, lemon)

2 T. Sprinkles

1/2 cup chocolate sauce

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

Spread your frostings at the center of the board. On the sides, layer your toppings. Drizzle with sprinkles and sauces to your liking.

Previously, Frank owned a gourmet donut shop “Beyond Glaze” located in Draper. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Frank had to close up shop. Fortunately, the legacy continues with the release of her book named after her donut shop. There is an option for any occasion and any season that will have your mouth watering. The book will be available, and you can pre-order on chefnettie.com.

Instagram: @chefnettiefrank