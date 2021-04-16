Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Get ready for this easy crockpot meal that will have your family members asking for seconds! Linnaea Mendoza, owner of Salsitas Mendoza was here to share this delicious recipe using her tasty Red Chile sauce!

Check out all of their sauces online,

https://www.salsitasmendoza.com/

and on IG, @salsitas_mendoza

Birria Tacos with Comsumé

INGREDIENTS

For Meat

1 jar Salsitas Mendoza Red Chile sauce

4 pounds beef chuck roast

4 bay leaves

1 yellow onion cut into quarters

1 Tablespoon ginger purée

2 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 1/2 Tablespoon salt ( more or less to taste)

For Toppings

1 pound shredded mozzarella cheese

3 limes cut into 1/6 pieces

1 bunch of Cilantro, chopped

1 purple onion, diced

Oil for frying tacos



INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all ingredients for Birria to crockpot and cook on high for 5 hours. Shred meat and cook for an additional 30-45 minutes. You want the meat to be very tender. Here is a photo of what it should look like before adding Chile.