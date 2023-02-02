OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Utah is home to a new and unique yoga experience, GreenHouse Yoga. This one-of-a-kind studio offers a chance to deepen your practice in a space surrounded by nature. Bija Yoga and Wellness owners, Shona and Chanel, have combined their passion for yoga and the environment to bring you a new way to connect with both your body and the earth.

One of the most notable benefits of practicing yoga in a green environment is the freshest air you will breathe. The plants in the room act as filters, removing pollutants and creating a clean and healthy atmosphere. In addition, natural UV rays from the sun help produce vitamin D, which can improve mood and combat seasonal depression.

The grand opening is tomorrow, February 3rd from 3-6pm. Not only will you have the chance to be one of the first to experience the studio, but you can also get a feel for what a class will be like with live demonstrations. Take a moment to focus on breathing and sink into each stretch, allowing you to fully connect with your body and the natural surroundings.

For more information, visit bijayogawellness.com, where you can find out about class schedules, special events, and more. You can also follow GreenHouse Yoga on Instagram at @bijayogaandwellness