Big shake-ups on Dancing With The Stars

- On Good Things Utah today – Thank you to our viewer Janet Miner from Spanish Fork who made us a beautiful table cloth for our set. We love our viewers! Plus, big changes coming to Dancing With The Stars, we’ll tell you what the show will look like when it comes back this fall minus two of it’s long time regulars.
- And speaking of changes, no sex scenes in movies? The pandemic has made for some drastic script changes when it comes to shooting. And if laziness is a problem at your house, Reagan has the solution for you this morning! How to get that husband or teenager up and helping with all the chores.
- And finally, the foods to snack on instead of those cookies and chips in the cupboard. The ladies share their healthy go-to grab and go goodies!