Big shake-ups on Dancing With The Stars

From stubborn masculine pride to reactionary political ideology, the reasons why people are ignoring the advice of practically all medical experts are as myriad and unknowable as the human psyche itself. And one need only look at the horrifying, and rapidly spreading, numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 to recognize the cost of this carelessness.

Shaming total strangers, if not family members, into wearing masks has become popular of late. It might be cathartic, but it's ultimately not effective, according to Daryl Appleton, Ed.D., a New York-based psychotherapist and Fortune 500 Executive Corporate Consultant who specializes in helping her clients amend unproductive behaviors.