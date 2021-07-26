Big performances in Tokyo and our hosts play What’s In Your Bag?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking about the Tokyo Games on the show today. Team USA came ready to compete and had several big athletic performances over the weekend! Chase Kalisz got things started, claiming the first American gold at the Olympic pool. By the time the morning was done, the powerhouse team had a whole bunch of medals. Six of them in all, quite a start Sunday for the U.S. in the post-Michael Phelps era. “I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off,” said Kalisz, who won the 400-meter individual medley. There was room for others to shine, as well. Host Japan won a swimming gold, Tunisia claimed a surprising spot atop the medal podium, and the mighty Australian women set the first world record of the competition in the 4×100 freestyle relay.
- Plus, not even Simone Biles is immune from feeling the stress of the Olympics. The gymnast acknowledged how she and her teammates got off to a rough start when they finished in second place behind Russia during qualifying competition over the weekend as the Americans began their quest for a third straight team gold. “Prelims now to prepare for finals,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!”
- And will the Olympics be in our backyard again soon? The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said it didn’t expect to broach the subject of Salt Lake City’s bid for a future Olympics until after the Tokyo Games have started. Well, the Olympic cauldron has been lit, and the USOPC is talking. Chairperson Susanne Lyons said Saturday in Tokyo that the USOPC is “poised and ready” to discuss Utah’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics with the International Olympic Committee. “We have not had any significant active discussion about winter bids beyond the next Games,” Lyons said. “However, we are poised and ready. “Salt Lake City is so excited and so supportive of the notion of having the Winter Games return to the U.S., and we will probably be having some conversations.”
- Finally, what baby names are going out of style faster than the name Karen? Ali has a list for us of the girl and boy names that you won’t be hearing as often in 2021.
- And it’s time for another round of What’s In Your Bag? Nicea showed us a Salt Lake City Police Department Press Pass from way back in 1999! It actually looks more a mugshot photo Nicea? She must’ve been very very serious during those crime reporting days! Ali showed us what her baby is snacking on these days and Surae pulled out her favorite to-go lunch! Hope you tune in to see what we are carrying around on a fun Monday edition of GTU.