Big name movies make their way back to theaters

Ice Age makes a return to theaters, The Fallout tackles difficult topics, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back from the 90's. Check out his reviews below.
‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ (Disney+)
Directed By: John C. Donkin
Written By: Ray DeLaurentis, Jim Hecht, William Schifrin
Starring: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Simon Pegg, Vincent Tong
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family,
Rated: PG
Synopsis: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the escapades of the possum brothers Crash and Eddie who set out to find a place of their own. Together with the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild, they face the dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.
Score: 4/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘The Fallout’ (HBO MAX)
Directed By: Megan Park
Written By: Megan Park
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch
Genre: Drama
Rated: R for language throughout, and teen drug and alcohol use.
Synopsis: High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered.
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Directed By: Steve Barron
Written By: Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Bobby Herbeck
Starring: Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Brian Tochi, Leif Tilden, Corey Feldman, Michelan Sisti
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: PG
Synopsis: Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas.
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
