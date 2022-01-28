Big name movies make their way back to theaters

Coming off of his 28 film binge over 4 days, our movie critic is re-entering the world and is here to share his thoughts on this weekend’s movies. Ice Age makes a return to theaters, The Fallout tackles difficult topics, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back from the 90’s. Check out his reviews below.

‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ (Disney+)

Directed By: John C. Donkin

Written By: Ray DeLaurentis, Jim Hecht, William Schifrin

Starring: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Simon Pegg, Vincent Tong

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family,

Rated: PG

All media used courtesy of 20th Century Studios, Bardel Entertainment, Blue Sky Studios

Synopsis: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the escapades of the possum brothers Crash and Eddie who set out to find a place of their own. Together with the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild, they face the dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

Score: 4/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘The Fallout’ (HBO MAX)

Directed By: Megan Park

Written By: Megan Park

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch

Genre: Drama

Rated: R for language throughout, and teen drug and alcohol use.

All media used courtesy of SSS Entertainment, Good Pals, SSS Film Capital

Synopsis: High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered.

Rating: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Directed By: Steve Barron

Written By: Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Bobby Herbeck

Starring: Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Brian Tochi, Leif Tilden, Corey Feldman, Michelan Sisti

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated: PG

All media used courtesy of Golden Harvest Company

Synopsis: Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas.

Rating: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

