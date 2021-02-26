Big changes for a classic children’s toy and self cleaning underwear?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, announced Thursday it is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll. Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.
- Plus, Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove took superstar Taylor Swift to court alleging trademark infringement over her newest album, “Evermore,” earlier this month. Now, Swift’s legal team, which has called that suit “baseless,” is now leveling its own allegations that the park improperly borrowed from Swift. The whimsical Utah attraction had employees regularly perform her songs – including “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me” and “Bad Blood” – even though the park didn’t obtain permission to do so, attorneys with TAS Rights Management argued in the counter lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Nashville. We have the very latest.
- And yep, here they come whether you like it or not – self cleaning underwear! HercLéon, a material innovation company known for creating the world’s first self-cleaning socks, t-shirts and bed sheets, is now taking on the underwear industry with Kribi, a line of undergarments made from a bacteria-fighting fabric. This revolutionary material, called HercFiber continuously destroys all bacteria and stays clean without needing a wash. All you have to do is let the underwear “air out” for a bit after wearing them, and you can safely put them on again the next day. We have so many questions – would you wear them? Our hosts are definitely weighing in this morning on the first hour of GTU!