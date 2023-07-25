Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last decade, drowning has caused more than 2.5 million deaths. The highest drowning rates are among children aged 1-4 years, followed by children aged 5-9. With proper preparation and swim lessons, these tragedies are preventable. Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim franchises, promotes water safety with year-round indoor lessons. Austin Smith, Owner of Big Blue Swim School in Orem, talked with us today about swimming safety tips.

Today, July 25th is World Drowning Prevention Day. This is an important reminder for parents and caregivers to ensure their children are prepared for summer water-related activities. Below you can find Big Blue Swim School’s water safety tips.

Water Safety Tips:

Swim with a buddy and designate a Water Watcher: Identify an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers and rotate that person every 30 minutes to avoid supervision fatigue.

Familiarize yourself with CPR and first aid training: Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take CPR and first aid training with a reputable group such as the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond quickly and confidently in case of injury.

Find and reduce water hazards: Install fencing, locks, and alarms around water if you have a pool at home, don’t leave toys or items of interest near the water, and ensure proper fitting life jackets are available for any water activities.

In the long term, enroll in swim lessons. The CDC notes that formal swim lessons reduce drowning by 88%, making year-round formal swim lessons the best way to help a child be ready around the water.

Big Blue Swim School offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and family-friendly facilities. Big Blue Swim School provides swim lessons to children as early as three months to 12 years old. They create and celebrate significant moments in the pool, leading kids to learn they can achieve anything in life. Big Blue Swim Schools Orem location is opening on Monday, July 31st.

To enroll your kids in Big Blue Swim School swim lessons, visit https://bigblueswimschool.com. Register for lessons before their grand opening on July 31st and receive four lessons for only $25! Find Big Blue Swim School on social media @bigblueswimschool.