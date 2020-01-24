“Big” and “Newsies” actor stars in a new travel show

You might recognize him from the movies “Big,” “Newsies,” “Just Married,” and more. And now, Actor David Moscow is on a mission to travel the world and see where meals actually come from.

His new show, “From Scratch” is not just about the just plating and eating the food, it’s about where the ingredients come from. If David is eating pasta in Italy, he also learns how to grind the wheat!

“From Scratch” premieres on the FYI Network on February 16th at 6pm.

You can also catch him January 24th in Park City at 2 pm at ChefDance, Moscow will be showing clips from the show and having a Q&A with Danielle Nierenberg who is the President of Food Tank.