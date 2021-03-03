Beyond Breath is a course to help those suffering a betrayal

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Backpocket Yoga Studios owner Sariah Bastian is a Betrayal Trauma Expert who joined us in studio to share the message that many people experience symptoms of betrayal trauma, but don’t know that’s what it is. What is Betrayal Trauma? It can be many things such as; partners cheating, sexual addiction, pornography addiction, and any other form of breaking trust.

The program Sariah has created through her own experience, knowledge, and training has helped hundreds of people move past their betrayal trauma, healed their bodies, are no longer repeating the same patterns, and living a fulfilled life.

She does this through yoga; the reuniting of your body, your breath, and your spirit, or consciousness. There is body movement, meditation, and mindfulness involved. Beyond Breath teaches you how to handle life, to live life. It gives you tools to carry with you now, and into future experiences.

Join Sariah’s Beyond Breath Course here and receive 15% off with code: GTU!

Instagram @sariah.bastian

Instagram @backpocketyogastudios