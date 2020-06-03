Beverly Astin’s Lemon Orzo Pasta Salad

Beverly Astin was in the kitchen today looking like summer and bringing us a perfect warm weather dish, Lemon Orzo Pasta Salad with Cucumbers and Olives!

This light orzo pasta salad doubles as a side, can be the main event or works well topped with grilled chicken or shrimp! Use your favorite tender herbs in this, Beverly loves using one or a combination of mint, dill, basil, parsley or cilantro.

Makes approximately 8 (1 cup) servings

YOU WILL NEED

1 1/2 cups (8 ounces) dried orzo pasta

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 to 4 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice, depending on taste

1 medium English cucumber, diced

1 large tomato, diced or 8 ounces halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh herbs; use any combination of fresh parsley, cilantro, basil, dill or mint

1/2 cup pitted olives, halved

1 cup canned or jarred and drained artichoke hearts, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add orzo and cook until tender, 6 to 10 minutes (check box for actual cook time). Drain. While the orzo cooks, in a large bowl, whisk the oil, mustard, honey, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the drained orzo to the dressing and mix well.

Stir in the cucumber, tomato, herbs, olives and artichokes. Taste for seasoning and adjust with salt and/or pepper as needed. Enjoy warm or cover then refrigerate until cool, about 1 hour.