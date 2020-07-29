Beverly Astin’s creamy corn pasta recipe

We love when Beverly Astin joins us in the kitchen! Not only is she a ton of fun, but her positivity is contagious. She always shares a recipe that is not only tastes incredible, but is accessible to everyone! She whipped up creamy corn pasta with bacon and scallions, and we loved every bite!
Ingredients 4 slices bacon
Kosher salt 6
ears corn, shucked 12 oz.
orecchiette pasta 1 oz.
pecorino cheese, finely grated, plus more for serving 2
scallions, thinly sliced 1/2 c.
basil, torn, plus more for serving
Hot sauce, for serving
Directions
- Cook bacon in a large skillet on medium until crisp, about 7 minutes; transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Break into pieces when cool.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add corn and cook 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Cook pasta per package directions in the same pot. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta.
- When corn is cool enough to handle but while pasta is still cooking, cut off kernels (you should have about 3 cups). Transfer 2 cups to a blender along with cheese, ¾ cup pasta cooking water, and ¼ teaspoon salt; puree until very smooth.
- Toss pasta with corn puree, adding some reserved pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if pasta seems dry. Fold in reserved corn, scallions, basil, and bacon. Serve sprinkled with additional cheese and basil and with hot sauce if desired.