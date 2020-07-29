Beverly Astin’s creamy corn pasta recipe

Arielle Raugh, founder of The Scientist Company stopped by our studio to share all the incredible goodies her company offers, and we were in love! A soap, cosmetics, and home goods company based in SLC and they are passionate in caring for the earth, and fellow people.

We were just as impressed with Arielle herself as we were with the products! She's a PhD graduate student in the biomedical science researching Type 1 Diabetes. She started this company four months ago as a way to experiment and create outside of the lab.