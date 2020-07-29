Beverly Astin’s creamy corn pasta recipe

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We love when Beverly Astin joins us in the kitchen! Not only is she a ton of fun, but her positivity is contagious. She always shares a recipe that is not only tastes incredible, but is accessible to everyone! She whipped up creamy corn pasta with bacon and scallions, and we loved every bite!

Ingredients 4 slices bacon

Kosher salt 6 

ears corn, shucked 12 oz. 

orecchiette pasta 1 oz. 

pecorino cheese, finely grated, plus more for serving 2 

scallions, thinly sliced 1/2 c. 

basil, torn, plus more for serving

Hot sauce, for serving

Directions

  1. Cook bacon in a large skillet on medium until crisp, about 7 minutes; transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Break into pieces when cool.
  2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add corn and cook 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Cook pasta per package directions in the same pot. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta.
  3. When corn is cool enough to handle but while pasta is still cooking, cut off kernels (you should have about 3 cups). Transfer 2 cups to a blender along with cheese, ¾ cup pasta cooking water, and ¼ teaspoon salt; puree until very smooth.
  4. Toss pasta with corn puree, adding some reserved pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if pasta seems dry. Fold in reserved corn, scallions, basil, and bacon. Serve sprinkled with additional cheese and basil and with hot sauce if desired.
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors