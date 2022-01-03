Betty White passes away at the age of 99

- On GTU this morning – Betty White, the award-winning actress and comedian famed for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at age 99. White died in Los Angeles less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17. Her death was confirmed to ABC News Friday by her agent, Jeff Witjas. “Betty has had a fantastic life and career and she was one of the positive people I know,” Witjas said in a statement. “I know that she is thrilled to be reunited with her late husband Allen Ludden.”
- Plus, Nicea and Surae were traveling over the holiday break. Nicea was in Times Square for New Year’s Eve with her daughers and has all the do’s and don’ts of spending 11 hours on the streets of New York City waiting for the ball to drop! And Surae has pictures of family time in Washington DC. Deena was home with her babies and shares where you can go to staycation right here in Utah.
- And at the end of the show – Walking is the most popular aerobic physical activity in the United States, with 111 million people hitting the pavement in 2018 as part of their fitness goals. In addition, walking’s sister activity, hiking, enticed 57.8 million Americans to get out on the trails in 2020, a figure that has increased notably since 2014. Both tick the boxes for getting you moving outdoors, a low-risk activity in a pandemic. But are these two forms of exercise really that different from one another? And if so, which one is better for you? Hope you tune in for the answer to this question and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU.