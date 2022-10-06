Chelsea Mcpherson stopped by the GTU kitchen to make “better than box mix brownies” topped with white chocolate ghosts. McPherson says it is a fun and easy treat to make for any occasion this season, plus the ghosts are a kid-friendly decoration.

1 box brownie mix (Ghirardelli is her favorite)

1/4 cup melted butter

1/3 cup milk

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons instant coffee (can substitute with espresso, pero, or postum)

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup mix it’s like chopped walnuts or chocolate chips



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease an 8×8 nonstick square pan with butter or cooking spray.



Place brownie mix, butter, milk, eggs, vanilla, instant coffee, and salt into a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Fold in any mix ins.



Pour batter into pan. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out a little gooey.



While the brownies are baking, we are going to make the cutest white chocolate ghosts to decorate our brownies!



Begin by melting white chocolate chips or white candy melts in the microwave. Every microwave is different so this is just a guideline, but it is safest to go slow and stir often. Chocolate burns easily so don’t go more than 30 seconds without taking it out of the microwave and stirring it.



Once it’s melted, coat the back of a spoon with melted chocolate, then smear your spoon across some parchment paper to leave a trail of white chocolate. Each little smear is a ghost. Before the chocolate starts to harden, add mini chocolate chip eyes to your edible ghosts.



Allow the white chocolate to fully harden. You can speed up the process by putting the ghosts is the fridge.



Once your brownies are baked to perfection and have completely cooled, gently peel off each ghost one by one and place it on top of the pan of brownies.



Enjoy this spooky cute dessert all month long!

