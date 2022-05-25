There is nothing better than laying in the sun while reading an enjoyable book, and guest Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy To Me shared the best summer reads with us today.

Christenson’s top recommendation that she shared is Book Lovers by Emily Henry. A fun and witty romance, Christenson said that this book is reminiscent of the Hallmark trope of big city girl meets small-town life. This book, she said, is well written and a perfect uplifting read for the summertime.

Her next recommendation is Gallant by VE Schwab. A unique story full of twists and turns, Christenson said this fantasy read is the perfect mysterious and slightly dark read for those fiction lovers looking for something new.

Up next is Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Tinghui Zhang. Christenson said that this is the author’s debut book and is about a girl who is kidnapped from China and brought to the United States, learning to hide behind different identities after escaping her captors. This book uses pieces of Chinese folklore and history to create an engaging read for anyone.

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid is another great recommendation that Christenson shared with us. Like A Star Is Born minus the tragedy, Christenson said this book set in the 70s is also available in audiobook format.

If you are looking for a page-turner, Every Summer After by Carley Fortune is the perfect summer romance book. As the book progresses, the reader grows with the characters as the plot unfolds over the course of six summers.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus is set in the 60s and follows the main female character who is a chemist turned TV show host. Christenson said that this fun book is also a brand-new release.

You can find Christenson and more of her book recommendations on Instagram at @talkwordytome_