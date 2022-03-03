Best-selling author Jason Wright was back in studio to share the release of his new book, “Even the Dog Knows”. He describes the tale as a road trip story, a complicated love story, a family dynamic unfolding over thousands of miles, but more than anything it’s a dog story of how dogs have a gift of knowing.

The story goes on to take you through the journey of the family finding healing, and to find out if the family can be saved. Moses the dog is the glue that does all he can to save his people.

Jason ran a nationwide dog contest last month, and the winner will be announced this Saturday! He’ll be shouting them out right here: https://shdwmtn.com/dogcontest

Hop online for more: https://jasonfwright.com/even-the-dog-knows-novel