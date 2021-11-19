Best place to buy local art in Utah

We’re bringing you another place where you can shop locally this holiday season! Artique owner, Katie Spellflug, stopped by GTU to talk about her small artist cooperative gallery in Kamas, Utah and show us a variety of works from some of the artists.

Artique is less than an hour from Salt Lake Valley and a gateway to the Uintas, making it a great weekend drive. They have been open for 10 years and feature 20 local artists with pieces made of ceramics, fiber art, painting, photography, jewelry, yarn, and more! This is the perfect place to get handmade art and gifts for the holiday season and support a local business that supports local artists.

They pride themselves on helping local artists that are not currently in galleries by allowing them to showcase their pieces in their stores. Artique also has a monthly First Friday celebration that places the spotlight on a featured local artist each month and there are current openings if you are an artist looking to get exposure for your work!

Visit Artique, Thursday-Sunday between 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 283 N Main St, Kamas, UT. For more information check out their website, Facebook and Instagram.