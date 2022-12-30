SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) As the year comes to a close, we like to take a look back at all the memories and great moments of 2022. Movie critic, Val Cameron, joined us on the show to share her top movies of the year. Everything from action, to most satisfying, and even award season movies. Here’s what she had to say:

Top 10 Most Satisfying movies of 2022

10.Lightyear (B) Animated movies

9.Bros (B+) Romantic Comedy

8.Violent Night (A) Action

7.Living (A-) Drama

6.Good Night Oppy (A) Documentary

5.Marcel the Schell with Shoes On (A) Stop Animation Hybrid

4.Everything Everywhere All at Once (A) Action/Drama

3.Mrs.Harris Goes to Paris (A) Comedy/Drama

2.Top Gun Maverick (A) Action

1.Thirteen Lives (A) Drama

Top 10 Action Movies of 2022

10.Thor Love and Thunder

9. Day Shift

8. Bullet Train

7. Violent Night

6.The Batman

5.The Woman King

4. Everything Everywhere all at once

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

2. Wakanda Forever

1. Top Gun Maverik

Voted for Top “Award Season” Movies of 2022

Best Picture

1. Bardo: False Chronicle of a handful of truths

2. Thirteen Lives

3. A Love Song

4. Till

5. Top Gun: Maverick

Achievement in Directing

1. Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Bardo

2. Chinonye Chukwu, Till

3. Ron Howard, Thirteen Lives

4. Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

5. Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Lead Performance, Male

1. Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Bardo

2. Brenden Fraser, The Whale

3. Bill Nighy, Living

4. Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

5. Austin Butler, Elvis

Lead Performance, Female

1. Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO

2. Danielle Deadwyler, Till

3. Dale Dickey, A Love Song

4. Viola Davis, The Woman King

5. Leslie Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Supporting Performance, Male

1. Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO

2. John Way, A love Song

3. Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

4. Colin Farrell, The Batman

5. Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Performance, Female

1. Thuso Mbedu, The Woman King

2. Hong Chu, The Whale

3. Angela Bassette, Wakanda Forever

4. Jessie Buckly, Women Talking

5. Stephanie HSU, EEAAO

Ensemble Cast

1. Everything everywhere all at once

2. Thirteen Lives

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

4. Top Gun: Maverick

5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story

Original Screenplay

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. Bordo

3. Thirteen Lives

4. Aftersun

5. A love Song

Adapted Screenplay

1. Marcel The shell with shoes on

2. Woman Talking

3. Living

4. Glass Onion: A knives out mystery

5. Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Cinematography

1. Emancipation

2. Bardo

3. Thirteen Lives

4. You won’t be alone

5. The Fablemans

Film Editing

1. Everything Everywhere all at once

2. Bullet Train

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Thirteen Lives

4. Argentina, 1985

Visual Effects

1. Everything Everywhere all at once

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Good Night Oppy

4. Wakanda Forever

5. Bardo: False Chronicle of a handful of truths

Original Score

1. Bardo: False Chronicle of a handful of truths

2. Emancipation

3. The Woman King

4. You won’t be alone

5. Causway

Documentary Feature

1. Goodnight Oppy

2. Free Choi Soo Lee

3. Wildcat

4. Fire of Love

5. Riotsville, U.S.A

Animated Feature

1. Marcel The Shell with shoes on

2. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

3. Wendell & Wild

4. Lightyear

5. Turning Red

Non-English Language Feature

1. Bardo: False Chronicle of a handful of truths

2. Argentina, 1985

3. Girl Picture

4. Aftesun

5. You won’t be alone