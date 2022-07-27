Foodie Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things on Instagram showed us some of her favorite spots to grab a bite to eat.

First, she showcased food from Iaziz Kitchen, a small business turned Lebanese restaurant that got its start at local farmer’s markets. She said that with growing popularity, the restaurant opened in Salt Lake City in 2016. They recently opened their second location in Midvale just last month. For the viewers that can’t get enough of their hummus and dips, they can find them on sale at local grocery stores. Viewers can find Iaziz Kitchen on Instagram at @lazizslc

Otis then showed us Monarca, a Mexican restaurant located in downtown Salt Lake City. The dishes and drinks here all feature a Latin flair and are made to share the owner’s Mexican heritage with all guests. Viewers can find Monarca on Instagram at @monarca_dining

Blox is a new dessert shop based in American Fork that recently opened a new Saratoga Springs location. The husband-and-wife owners were inspired to create their restaurant to sell gourmet brownies. Using ingredients like Ghirardelli chocolate and fresh fruit they have an assortment of brownies for everyone’s taste with weekly menu rotations. Viewers can find Blox on Instagram at @bloxdesserts

Viewers can find more food recommendations by following Otis on Instagram and TikTok at My @seekinggoodthings