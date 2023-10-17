SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Hailey Terry is the co-author of a hiking guide book for kids called 50 Hikes with Kids. She’s been hiking, camping, and traveling with her 2 kids since they were babies. Her book features some of the best, kid friendly hikes in Utah and Nevada. The book launches today, October 17th and can be found at haileyoutside.com and on Instagram and Youtube @Haileyoutside