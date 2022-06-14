Rebecca Hrabar from Utah Travels showed us all the best hiking trails that viewers should hit this summer.

Hrabar’s first recommendation was the Bear Canyon Suspension Bridge. She said that this is a 2.3-mile loop that starts at the Orson Smith Park in Draper and takes you up the canyon to a suspension bridge that is 185 feet long. This one is especially fun for kids to run across the suspension bridge. The trail is also pet friendly!

Her next recommendation included the Red Reef Trail in southern Utah near Saint George. The trail is 1.4-miles out and back, and hikers looking for a longer hike can go behind the rope section to extend the hike to a total of 2.2-miles. This one is especially beautiful because of the two waterfalls that can be found during the spring. Family and kid-friendly, Hrabar said that this is one of her favorite hikes.

If you are looking for a flat easy and scenic trail, the .9-mile Silver Lake Loop Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Brighton features a lake, boardwalk, and wildflowers during the summer. Perfect for hikers of all ages, this hike is family-friendly and exciting for the kids.

Some of Hrabar’s top tips for hiking in the summer include bringing plenty of water, sunscreen, shoes with solid traction and grip, snacks and a safety kit. She also said to be sure to check the weather before you leave and to be aware of the wildlife you might encounter on your hike, especially snakes. Always throw away your garbage and do not leave anything along the trail, she also reminded viewers.

For more information on fun hikes for you or the family this summer, you can find Hrabar on Instagram and TikTok under the username @utahfamilytravels