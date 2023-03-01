KANAB, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — For over 35 years, Best Friends Animal Society’s Village Café in Kanab, Utah has been serving up delicious plant-based meals to visitors from all over the world. Now, for the first time, the beloved recipes from the café are available in a new cookbook, “Best Friends Cookbook: Where Kindness Fills the Kitchen.”

Cyrus Mejia, co-founder of Best Friends, joined us in the kitchen to show off the finished product of some vegan French toast. You can find that recipe in their new cookbook which you can buy by clicking here (hyperlink: https://shop.bestfriends.org/products/the-best-friends-cookbook).

The Best Friends Cookbook not only shares delicious recipes but also brings readers into a culture of kindness that has made the Village Café a source of sustenance and community for animal-loving visitors. 100% of the cookbook’s proceeds will benefit Best Friends Animal Society’s work to make America a no-kill country by 2025.

