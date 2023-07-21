- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s our Barbie Themed Show and we are all about the pink today! The Barbie movie is now in theaters and to celebrate we are all dressed up and ready to hop in the Barbie Dream House.
- Plus, in other entertainment news, Tony Bennett, the iconic singer known for classic American songs, passed away at the age of 96 in his hometown of New York. He was renowned for creating standards like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” and had a career spanning decades, earning admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Bennett released over 70 albums and won 19 competitive Grammys, most of them after reaching his 60s, garnering lasting affection from fans and fellow artists. His singing style was characterized by interpreting songs rather than embodying them, and he had an easy, courtly manner and a rich, durable voice.
- Bennett sought to entertain his audience and make them feel good when performing, with sincerity, honesty, and a touch of humor. He bridged the gap between pop and jazz music, collaborating with contemporary stars like Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and Amy Winehouse. Bennett’s most famous contribution was “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” which became a huge hit and earned him his first two Grammys. Throughout his career, Bennett faced challenges but continued to reinvent himself and appeal to new generations of audiences.
- Also on the show, whether you’re a Taylor Swift fan or not, mostly everyone heard about The Great War that was trying to get concert tickets for The Eras Tour. So many Swifities came up empty handed when Ticketmaster totally fumbled the ball and resellers ended up snagging thousands of tickets meant for true fans — all the while jacking up prices thousands of dollars for nosebleed seats. Due to the total lack of reasonably priced tickets, several Taylor Swift fans worked to come up with alternative ways to see their favorite performer live. Some fans applied for jobs at their local stadium while others stood outside for hours into the show, hoping tickets would drop.
- One Colorado woman’s creativity cannot be matched, though. She reached out in a local nanny share Facebook group offering to take the kids of parents who just did not want to go, all just in exchange for a ticket to the show. “Are you a parent being dragged to the Taylor Swift concert in Denver?” Julia Moose wrote in a local Colorado nanny share Facebook group. “Are you a parent begrudgingly taking your mini swifties to the concert? I have the perfect solution… I will babysit your kids!” While seeing Taylor Swift is a life-altering, magical, perfect experience (IMHO), some parents don’t want to deal with getting there several hours early, waiting in hours-long merchandise lines, and sitting in the parking lot after the show until 2 a.m., waiting out the traffic.
- “I have the perfect solution… I will babysit your kids! I’ll take them through the hours of merch lines, deal with parking and traffic, share my Swiftie knowledge with them, help them trade friendship bracelets, scream with them through every song, and take tons of pictures and videos of them enjoying the show so you don’t miss out. All of this simply in exchange for your ticket.” Moose, who refers to herself as “professional swiftie of 17 years,” is also a skilled nanny who has experience with kids of all ages. Since The Eras Tour began, “Swiftie Dads” have taken center stage, begrudgingly (at first) taking their kids to see Swift, but over time, seeing the genius of Swift’s performance and ending up having a great time. These dads dress up to the nines with their kids, know all the words to Swift’s songs, and have just as great of a time as the kids do. We hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more on our fun Barbie Themed Friday GTU!
