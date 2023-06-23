Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Ice cream pie is the perfect refreshing dessert on hot summer days! This recipe makes for a show-stopping dessert with a crust made from browned butter, golden Oreos, and a cheesecake ice cream filling, and this recipe makes for a show-stopping dessert! Chelsea McPhearson joined us in the kitchen today to show us how to make this refreshing berry treat and enjoy it all summer long!

Ingredients:

For the crust:

20 golden oreos

6 Tbsp butter – browned in a saucepan

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

1-quart vanilla ice cream

1 small package of cheesecake pudding (Jello brand)

For the topping:

8oz whipped cream

1 tsp vanilla or vanilla bean paste

½ cup powdered sugar

Lots of fresh summer berries!

Instructions:

Start by browning your butter over medium-high heat in a saucepan. You can use melted butter, but I love the depth of flavor that the brown butter creates. Once it is brown, remove it from heat and allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes. Add 20 golden Oreos to a food processor or blender. Pulse them into a powder. Add a pinch of salt. Now slowly add the browned butter and keep on pulsing/mixing until it is well mixed. Pour your crust into a 9-inch pie dish and press down with your fingers or a spatula so the crust is evenly spread through the dish. Set the pie dish in the freezer while you work on the filling. For the filling, you will need 1 quart of vanilla ice cream. Allow it to soften for 15 minutes on your counter before you try to work with it. Add it to a medium size mixing bowl once it is slightly soft (but not melty). Add the cheesecake pudding mix over the top of the ice cream and use a mixer to mix the pudding into the ice cream. You can also mix it together in your blender or food processor. Work quickly so your ice cream does not get too melty. It should be soft enough to mix but not liquid. Once the pudding is mixed in, remove your pie dish from the freezer and add the cheesecake ice cream filling to the dish. Return it to the freezer. Now make fresh whipped cream by whipping together cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Whip until peaks form in your whipped cream. Remove the pie dish from the freezer and add the layer of whipped cream to the top of the ice cream layer. Return to the freezer. The ice cream pie needs about 10 minutes out of the freezer before you can cut into it and serve it. Remove the pie dish from the freezer and add lots of fresh berries. Strawberries and Blueberries make the best 4th of July Ice Cream Pie! Pile the berries high for the best-looking pie! Now enjoy the tastiest pie with friends and family this summer!

Follow Chelsea McPherson on instagram for more recipe ideas @Chels.eats_.