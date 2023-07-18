SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) GTU Chef, Lindy Davies joined us on the show with the perfect cake for summer. Berry Crumble Cake!

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs beaten

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups of fresh berries (a mix of blueberries, raspberries or whatever you love)

Ingredients for Crumble:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar or brown sugar (I like to a do half and half)

4-6 Tablespoons salted butter , slightly melted

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a cast iron skillet or a 10-inch spring-form pan with non-stick spray.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, and salt. To this mixture, add the oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Stir just until everything is well blended.

3. Pour the batter into the sprayed pan. Top with the berries.

4. In a medium bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Slowly drizzle the butter into the bowl while stirring the crumbs with a fork. I like to start with 3-4 Tablespoons and add more as needed until the crumbs form. Do not over-mix (you do not want this to become like a dough). Sprinkle this streusel over the berries in the pan.

5. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until lightly golden brown on top and set. Allow the cake to cool almost all the way before removing it from the pan.

Always a good time when Lindy is in the kitchen. Check out the Berry Crumble Cake she made for our hosts. Don’t forget to follow her on Instagram for more fun recipes.