Going into labor is not only a rewarding experience but can also be stressful. Beth Hardy, Doula, and Owner of Heart Tones Birth Services joined hour one of GTU to talk about what a doula is and how it can help birthing people have a more satisfying birth experience!

All birthing people deserve to feel educated, empowered, and supported during their birth and postpartum time. Working with a doula can drastically improve your birth experience, and everyone can benefit from a doula!

Heart Tones Services specializes in working with LGBTQ+ birthing people and is proud to be an LGBTQ, woman-owned business. Heart Tones support all types of birth, including medicated, unmedicated, hospital, home, and birth center births.

Heart Tones has been serving families in SLC since 2015, and just recently expanded into an agency with multiple doulas working.

A doula is a trained birth support person who provides physical, emotional, informational support and advocacy. Heart Tones support all types of birth, including medicated, unmedicated, hospital, home, and birth center births.

A doula helps the client know all their options at birth; clients can make informed decisions from a place of empowerment. Doulas help navigate the twists and turns that often arise during labor since birth is inherently unpredictable. Heart Tones also provide postpartum doula support, helping them adjust to new parenthood with confidence. Heart Tones also offers several doula scholarships available for people who want a doula but finances are a barrier.

