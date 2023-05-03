SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- Kerrie Ellsworth is Utah’s Microneedling queen. She is the owner of The Mend, a salon that provides treatment solutions for all Skin and Hair.

The Mend Salon offers several solutions such as acne, tattoo removal, wrinkles, hair loss, sun damage and stretch marks. Kerrie highlighted how microneedling is a great way to achieve the younger and fuller look. This salon is passionate about educating their clients and assisting them in coming into their best selves.

In celebration of the upcoming Mothers Day, The Mend Salon is offering a special! $30 off all May appointments. For more information visit their website.