Benefits of having Grandma in your life

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sarah of The Dainty Pear came by to have a heartfelt discussion about the benefits of having our Grandparents in our lives. Sarah, along with her 88-year-old grandmother, Juana has a strong bond and she’s thankful to have her be a part of her daughter’s lives as well.

Benefits of having a relationship with grandparents:

Sarah mentioned a study from the British Psychological Society which says “…grandchildren are more likely to be emotionally intelligent and have fewer behavioral issues.”

Tips on how to involve grandparents:

Involve:

Let your grandparents be a part of your journey as parents from the beginning. Asking for advice when needed, and listening to their past experiences, and apply them to your parenting techniques.

Communication:

Breastfeeding can often cause misunderstandings, having a clear discussion about your feeding plans is a great way to minimize any future conflict.

Giving Grandparents clear concise things you need help with is a great way to avoid any tension. They love to help but sometimes it’s hard to know what exactly you need help with.

Patience:

Remember everyone is different, sometimes we may find ourselves in situations that might make us uncomfortable. Being patient and clear with your words can help lighten anxiety and stress whenever confusion arises. Our culture, values, and parenting techniques will all come into play, and it’s great that we can include our grandparents in our children’s lives as well.

You can also Adopt A Grandma for this Mother’s Day and have a balloon flower creation delivered. Balloon Creations are $20 and you can purchase one from Locally Twisted’s website.

Follow Sarah and The Dainty Pear on IG, and YouTube.