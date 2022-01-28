Benefits of group fitness classes

Group fitness instructors, Courtney Cahoon and Coco Katoa joined us in the studio ready for a workout. The two shared the benefits of group fitness and a fun Valentine’s Day event coming up next month.

For some, it can be intimidating to think about joining a workout class. These ladies are changing the game with their upbeat, HITT, and cardio classes. Cahoon explains that anyone can come, no matter your fitness level. You can bring your friends, your significant other or your family. Having people to work out with makes fitness more motivating and enjoyable.

There are a variety of group fitness classes available including, weight training, aerobic, meditation, and cardio classes. Each class has modifications for all levels of fitness. Cahoon and Katoa both agree that progress is motivating. An exercise that one might not be able to do at the beginning will be able to look back on how far they have come.

The ladies are hosting a “WILD ABOUT YOU” Valentine’s group fitness event. It will take place on February 14th at Aptive, located in Provo, UT. It will begin at 8:20 PM and is FREE to anyone who wants to come.

The event will also be hosting giveaways where attendees can win an IVL COLLECTIVES set from their new launch dropping this Sunday, 1/30/22. The ladies are both repping some of their adorable workout gear.

Courtney Cahoon Social Media:

Instagram: @courtney.Cahoon

YouTube: Courtney Cahoon

Cocoa Katoa Social Media:

Instagram: @coco.olivefit