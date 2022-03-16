David Kerr, Owner of DDK Detailing, joined hour two of GTU to share the benefits of having your car professionally detailed. Kerr started the business as a way to help people take care of their cars so they look better and last longer. Your car is your biggest investment, after your home. It’s important to take care of that investment. The benefits of a professional exterior detail will yield far better results than a traditional drive-thru car wash.

DDK Detailings exterior car options are a basic wash, thorough wash, and ceramic coating. The exterior deal starts at $140. This isn’t a normal wash. This is a thorough multi-step wash, chemical, and physical decontamination of your paint to ensure the cleanest, smoothest, and glossiest paint. Then with the application of a paint sealant to add even more gloss and paint protection for up to 4 months. Thus enabling your car to stay cleaner longer, making it easier to clean, stay protected, and look amazing.

Exterior Detail:

– Cleaning and dressing of the wheels, wheel wells, and tires

– Multi-step wash including prewash snow foam and a hand wash

– Chemical Decontamination to remove embedded road and iron particles in the paint

– Clay Bar treatment to remove embedded paint contaminants *if necessary*

– Application of a Paint Sealant to ensure paint protection for up to 4 months.

– Clean windows and apply Water Repellant solvent.

– Clean Door Jams

– Hand dry with Microfiber towels to ensure a scratch-free finished product

Not only does DDK Detailings focus on the outside of cars, but also the inside. The interior deal starts at $150. Clean the interior of your car from top to bottom and protect your interior plastics from UV rays. Every surface will be cleaned and protected from UV rays. Leather seats, steering wheels, door panels, and other leather surfaces will be cleaned and conditioned. Clean windows and carpets will round out your new-to-you interior.

Interior Detail:

– Vacuum all carpet and seats.

– Spot clean cloth seats and carpets.

– Clean and condition all interior leathers.

– Vacuum and clean floor mats, both fabric and plastic.

– Clean and wipe down all plastics. Apply for UV protection.

– Clean all interior windows.

– Apply air freshener/deodorizer.

– Clean and wipe down door jams

Kerr is offering viewers a promotion! If viewers mention “Good Things Utah” at DDK Detailing Kerr will offer 10% off any service.

Business Information

Website: www.ddkdetailing.com

Instagram: @ddkdetailing

Facebook: @ddkdetailing