Alyssa Bybee, half of cooking duo In Fine Taste and mom to fifteen-month-old Maggie was in studio today to talk parenting! We love when she and her mom cook in the kitchen, and we love when we get them to join us with parenting tips, too.

We talk all things scheduling when it comes to baby. Alyssa tells us that it helped with her anxiety as a first time mom, and gave her structure.

Having a schedule helps parents have better experiences when taking their children out and about. When babies have a routine and you know what to expect, it’s less of a guessing game!