SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.

Harter, a veteran himself, wants to make Utah the best state for those who have served in the military. Regardless if one served in World Ward II or even present day, veterans and active duty military deserve recognition and assistance. In order to do that collaboration with both state and federal military and veteran organizations is essential. Harter says we need to ensure that all Veterans needs are met including education, healthcare, employment and overall wellbeing.

For more information and resources visit veterans.utah.gov or call (801) 326-2372.

Facebook: @udvma

Instagram: @utah_veterans