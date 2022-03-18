Several members of our community are finding ways to help with the crisis in Ukraine. Legacy Dance Studio of Orem, UT is putting on a Benefit Concert this weekend to help with the cause.

Julia Penate, Director and Ballroom Instructor, expressed the students’ concern for the war happening in Ukraine. All money raised will be donated to the Type of Wood charity that will help assist refugees in getting what they need.

A lot of dancers come from Ukraine, so Legacy Dance Studio will be holding a benefit concert featuring different artists, genres, and styles. The event will be held on March 19, 2022, at Freedom Prep Academy in Vineyard. It will begin at 8:00 pm.

Website: www.utahlegacydance.com

We enjoyed a special performance by:

Samuel Peñate & Amanda Taylor

Isabella Peñate & Parker Lindsay

Sofia Peñate & Kohl Twitchell