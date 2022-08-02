Spencer Thompson, President of North Star International, came to Good Things Utah to talk about the organization and an upcoming music event featuring tons of Utah’s most talented music stars. Thompson appeared alongside frequent GTU guest, Ganel Lyn Condie. North Star is a resource for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. We also received a sneak peak of what is to come at the event. Madilyn Page, who was on The Voice, came to sing, as well.

Founded in 2007, North Star wants to show that there is a place for LGBTQ+ people who are also LDS. “Our biggest purpose is to provide hope for people in this space [and that] there is a space for them. They do belong and they do matter. And to provide hope.” said Thompson. Since they started over 15 years ago, they have reached numerous people. “Connection matters and I feel like North Star is about connection.’ It’s not just for those who identify in a certain way, it’s for the people who love them.” said Condie who will be emceeing the event. Condie also said this is important to her also because there is a sense of belonging and hope to all those who attend. The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverbottoms Ranch in Midway. The event will include big Utah names including Nathan Pacheco, Madilyn Paige, Casey Eliott and a few other surprise guests. There will be great messages shared. The funds used for this event will be used to further expand the organization. Currently, North Star has a presence in Utah but hopes to expand to other states.

To purchase your tickets, go to northstarlds.org All are welcomed and encouraged to attend.