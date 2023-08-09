Beloved musical West Side Story is now playing at West Valley Performing Arts Center! Ben Roeling the choreographer, and Scotty Fletcher who plays Bernardo stopped by to give us the inside scoop of how the hard work has paid off to dazzle the audience each night!

We also hear a performance of ‘Tonight’ by Maxx Teuscher and Samantha Paredes who play Tony and Maria, and our jaws were dropped at the stunning vocals!

Playing now through August 26 each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm with Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm.

Tickets at WVCArts.org IG: @wvcarts FB: West Valley Arts

Use discount code: TONIGHT for $10 off each adult ticket and $5 off each youth ticket