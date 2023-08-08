We are only 44 days away from FanX 2023! An artist you can find there this year, Tony Poulsen sat down with us to show us his incredible art turned stickers that have become so popular, it’s now his full-time job!

He credits his supportive wife and family for believing in him to pursue his art full-time. Ten years ago his artist’s booth at FanX changed everything, and he now travels all over the country with his business, “Hand Over the Hero”.

We see examples of favorite “heroes” being handed over by the “bad guy”. From Super Mario Brothers, to Spongebob Square Pants, to Dragon Ball Z, he’s got hundreds of characters in the mix, and a few new to unveil at this year’s convention!

For more information visit: www.handoverthehero.com

IG & FB: Hand Over The Hero